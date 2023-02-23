Former Chief State House ICT Officer Chingwalungwalu out on bail

Chingwalungwalu smiles out of Police custody

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to former state residences Chief Information Officer Chance Chingwalungwalu who is being accused of libel by the state.

In the bail ruling, the court has trashed the point by the state boarders on matters of National security and has indicated that it has no legs.

Court further trashed application by state to remand the accused for 21 days saying in its application, the court did not indicate how the accused will tamper with evidence let alone the state failed to mention the number of witnesses to parade.

In his closing remarks, defence counsel Mada Kausi of Doreen and Cuthbert lawyers told the court that defense wants speedy trial and is ready so the case must be adjourned with a specific date and when they will serve disclosures.

The state has indicated that the disclosures may be ready in 21days.

In its final determination, the court requested the state to provide disclosures of the case by March 23, and the matter has been adjourned to April 11, for directions.

The bail bond conditions are MK 50,000 cash, MK 200,000 non cash bond and to report to Police Headquarters every fortnight Monday’s.

Chingwalungwalu was arrested on Monday in relation to the article posted on Malawi Independent online site which among others claims that President Lazarus Chakwera is practicing nepotism when appointing and promoting Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and that the soldiers are planning a protest.

