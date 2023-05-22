General Mabedi lauded for new bloom in Malawi’s Flames camp



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Flames interim coach Patrick ‘General’ Mabedi has been lauded for new squad of players.

General Mabedi has abandoned his predecessor Mario Marinica’s philosophy dubbed ‘fast and very fast’, saying he will introduce his own style.

The former Flames, Kaizer Chiefs and FCB Nyasa Bullets captain said this yesterday during a press conference at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre when he unveiled his 12-member bloated backroom staff and 30-member squad which is scheduled to go into camp tomorrow in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Ethiopia.

Mabedi, who was part of the Romanian’s backroom staff as his first assistant coach told the Weekend Nation: “My philosophy is not like Mario’s where you play long balls, no. It’s different.

“(Besides), every coach has his or her philosophy. Mine is to play and be organised and try to be a team where people enjoy exciting football.”

Quizzed to be more direct, the former Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach said: “Let me make it clear. In football, you either defend or attack and my approach will be to manage them both. Transition to attack and transition to defend.”

On his squad, which includes 13 uncapped players, the coach said he is building a team for the future and he considered performance of the players.

“Of course, I am here for a short time, but I need to lay a foundation by introducing young players slowly, that is why we have a number of new players, including from the Under-20 (national team)”, he said.

Mabedi said although the team has slim chances of qualifying for Afcon, his focus is on rebuilding.

He added, “I don’t need to impress. I don’t look at tomorrow, I am looking at now because tomorrow will take care of itself. So, we need to do what we can do.”

The uncapped players include Mighty Waka Waka Tigers goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, defenders Mark Lameck of Blue Eagles, Timothy Silwimba of Civil Service United, Eagles’ Jack Robert, Kelvin Banda of Tigers, midfielders Chikumbutso Salima of Bangwe All Stars, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ Misheck Botomani, Robert Saizi of Bangwe, Lloyd Alone of Civil Service, Chikondi Kamanga and Patrick Macheso from Silver; strikers Alfred Sapanga of Red Lions and Clement Nyondo of Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar.

Notable exclusions include goalkeeper Charles Thom, defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Precious Sambani and Miracle Gabeya; midfielders Patrick Mwaungulu and Micium Mhone; strikers Chiukepo Msowoya and Silver’s Stain Dave.

The coach said they will have two training phases, the first involving local-based players and the other a mixture of foreign and local-based players.

“We will be training three days a week, from Monday to Wednesday and thereafter, players will be released to join their clubs,” he said.

Mabedi said the foreign-based players will join the squad during the Fifa calendar week.

“We will also make an effort to enquire from some foreign clubs on why some players are not featuring so that when we are preparing the list, we should have a clear picture,” he said.

Commenting on the call-up, football pundit Kevin Moyo said: “The coach is brave. We needed to change a generation after so many years of using the same players..

“This is a squad for the future with a lot of potential.”

Mabedi’s backroom staff includes Deklerk Msakakuona and Eliah Kananji as his assistants, Victor Mphande as goalkeeper coach and Peter Mgangira as physical training coach.

Malawians soccer lovers expect better results from Mabedi than his predecessor Mario Marinica.

