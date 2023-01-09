Some Ghanaians have expressed anger over the use of the presidency by American rapper Meek Mill for a music video.

During his recent visit to the West African country, Meek Mill met President Nana Akufo -Addo at the Jubilee House.

The meeting was facilitated by Gyankroma Akufo- Addo, daughter of the President.

It coincided with his visit to the country to perform at the Afro Nation concert as part of the Christmas festivities.

But a video has emerged which showed Mill rapping at various sections of the seat of government.

This has not gone down well with some Ghanaians who are questioning whether a Ghanaian will be allowed to use the presidency for such a purpose.

Although part of the video appears to have been shot with a phone, it has generated controversy on social media.

The rapper has however deleted the video promoting the music hours after posting it on his Instagram page.

