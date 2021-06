Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said he wants Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for the Black Stars.

Hudson-Odoi is a Ghanaian-born and has already played for England but still has the possibility of switching nationality to play for Ghana.

On Monday, 7th June 2021, the Chelsea player who is on holidays in Ghana paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo in the capital, Accra.

Source: Africa Feeds