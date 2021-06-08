– Advertisement –





On Monday Mali’s coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as the transitional president – that’s an elevation from previous vice president role.

Goita carried out a second coup last month leading to the resignation of the previous interim president and prime minister who were accused of working against the transitional road map.

The new interim president on Monday assured that he was committed to the road map towards a peaceful and credible transition.

Goita guaranteed that elections will take place next year to return Mali to a civilian rule as pressure mounts from international community.

The African Union and Ecowas have all suspended Mali following the latest military coup, the second time in nine months.

France has also suspended its military operations in Mali as the international community demands a peaceful transition.

Goita said at a ceremony in Bamako that he “would like to solemnly declare, here and now, my firm determination to take up these challenges, but all this is only possible with the cohesion and solidarity that have always characterised our nation and which are being put to the test.”

He adds that “on the basis of the road-map, it is a question of implementing the actions necessary for the success of the transition, particularly the organisation of credible, fair and transparent elections on the scheduled dates.

“I would like to reassure, in your name, the sub-regional and regional organisations and the international community in general that Mali will honour all its commitments for and in the best interests of the nation.”

Meanwhile Assimi Goïta on Monday also named an opposition leader, Choguel Kokalla Maïga as new prime minister of his transitional government.

Mali’s new prime minister, Maïga is a leader of the 5 June-Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) movement.

That movement took part in the overthrow of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta last year.

Elections are to be held in February 2022 with expectations high that a stable Mali will help stability to the Sahel region – which is plagued by jihadist groups.

Source: Africafeeds.com

