Global diesel crisis turns oil refineries into profit machines

LONDON-(Maravi Post)-A deepening global diesel shortage is pushing some of the world’s largest oil refiners towards record profits even as soaring fuel prices threaten to increase transport costs, drive up inflation and intensify economic hardship for households and businesses.

An investigation published by The Guardian on October 14, 2026, by energy correspondent Jillian Ambrose, drawing on industry assessments and International Energy Agency warnings, reveals how refinery operators are benefiting from a widening gap between crude oil prices and the cost of refined fuels as conflict-related disruptions tighten global supplies.

The global market has lost approximately one million barrels of daily fuel supply compared with 2025 levels, following damage to refineries in the Middle East and Russia and restrictions on Chinese exports.

The resulting shortage has pushed diesel prices higher, placing pressure on industries dependent on the fuel, including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, shipping and logistics.

While consumers and businesses face rising costs, major refining companies are positioned to benefit from the scarcity.

France’s TotalEnergies reported that income from its refining and chemicals business more than quadrupled to $1.8 billion between April and June, while major US refiners Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Phillips 66 have experienced substantial gains in their market valuations.

Shell has also forecast significantly higher refining margins, with the profit earned on each barrel of refined product expected to approach $42 in the July-to-September period, compared with $24 in the previous quarter.

These gains reflect the ability of refiners to process crude oil into increasingly scarce products such as diesel and jet fuel.

However, the International Energy Agency has warned that the fuel shortage could persist into 2027, with record diesel prices already raising the cost of goods, squeezing household incomes and weighing on economic activity.

The agency also cautions that the current rush to maximise diesel production could eventually create a surplus of the fuel while shifting the next shortage towards petrol.

The crisis exposes a troubling imbalance in the global energy market: disruption can generate enormous profits for companies positioned to exploit scarce supplies while imposing additional costs on ordinary consumers and businesses.

For fuel-importing countries, prolonged shortages could intensify inflation, increase transport fares and place further pressure on foreign-exchange reserves.

The emerging lesson is that the world’s fuel crisis is not simply about the price of crude oil but also about the availability of refining capacity, the security of supply routes and the ability to produce the specific fuels economies need.

Unless supplies recover and geopolitical tensions ease, the benefits enjoyed by some refiners may come alongside mounting economic pain for millions of consumers.