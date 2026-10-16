Trump’s Press Secretary Katie Zacharia leaves office after five days of work

WASHINGTON-(Maravi Post)-United States President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, has left the position after just five days, following criticism of her first press briefing and scrutiny of her professional credentials.

Reports about Zacharia’s departure differed on Friday, 16 October 2026.

Reuters and other media outlets reported that she had been dismissed, citing sources familiar with the decision, while a White House official confirmed to The Guardian that she was “transitioning out” of the position.

Trump had earlier said he advised Zacharia to reconsider the job following criticism of her first press briefing and scrutiny of her professional credentials.

The White House’s public description confirmed her departure from the role but did not clearly establish whether she resigned or was formally dismissed.

Zacharia’s brief tenure followed her reported appointment on October 9, 2026 as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, who had left the position in August.

Before joining the White House communications team, Zacharia worked in communications and conservative media, including roles connected to the Department of Homeland Security and Trump Media & Technology Group.

Her first White House press briefing on 13 October attracted criticism, while questions emerged about her description of herself as a lawyer.

During a subsequent interview with Fox News, Zacharia acknowledged that she had not passed the bar examination, intensifying scrutiny of her professional background.

Trump defended Zacharia against what he described as unfair treatment by the media, saying he had encouraged her to reconsider the role because of the pressure she was facing.

However, his public comments did not explicitly establish whether he had formally dismissed her or whether she had decided to leave.

Her abrupt departure marks another change in the White House communications team at a politically sensitive time, with the November midterm elections approaching.

The differing accounts have left questions about the precise circumstances of her exit, while the White House’s public description has yet to clearly resolve whether the departure was a resignation or a dismissal.