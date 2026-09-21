Global organizations announce five-year goal to help more than 3 billion people use AI in their own language and voice

60 initial signatories – frontier AI labs, researchers, companies, governments, community organizations, and philanthropic organizations – will bring expertise and resources to the effort and invite others to join

NEW YORK USA, 21 September 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Organizations from across the global AI ecosystem today announced a joint commitment to help close one of AI’s most significant access gaps: providing safe, effective AI services in the languages people speak around the world.

A group of 60 signatories are uniting behind a shared five-year goal: for an estimated 3.4 billion people who speak languages currently underrepresented in today’s AI models to be able to use AI tools in their own language and voice.

Initial signatories reflect the range of expertise needed to make progress, from locally led research and implementation to AI model development, funding, and public policy. They include: frontier AI labs, government ministries and departments, philanthropies, developers, and implementing organizations from across the globe. The statement invites others across the ecosystem to join the effort and contribute their own resources and expertise.

Making AI accessible in the languages people speak

Today, only a small percentage of the world’s roughly 7,000 languages are considered well-resourced enough to support strong AI capabilities. Many others – often described as “low-resource languages” – are underrepresented in the data, tools, and benchmarks used to build and test AI. As a result, people who speak them, including many in communities that are already less well served by today’s technologies, can be underserved by systems that are less accurate, less useful, or less able to understand how they communicate.

The challenge goes beyond translating text: voice can be particularly important where typing or text-based interfaces are less practical or accessible, allowing people to interact with AI through natural speech. Poor language performance is not just an inconvenience. Dialect, slang, idioms, and cultural context can change meaning, with potentially serious consequences when accuracy matters most.

Closing this gap could make AI-enabled information and services more accessible and useful to billions of people, across a range of sectors including health, education, agriculture, financial services, or public services.

Turning a shared goal into action

Participating organizations, each contributing their individual resources and expertise, will work together to accelerate progress across four areas:

Building the open language layer: the shared, safe data infrastructure that every builder can draw on using open licenses Tracking progress honestly: assessments and benchmarks that measure real gains against the global goal Turning language data into working tools: models and applications usable by any AI builder, not just those with the most resources Reaching people safely: guided throughout by responsible practices that protect privacy, consent, and data sovereignty

This commitment builds on years of work across the global AI ecosystem to improve language and voice capabilities and make AI more useful to people who speak underrepresented languages. It brings together organizations working across datasets, models, benchmarks, applications, and implementation to connect and accelerate those efforts around a shared goal.

The joint commitment statement is available [HERE].

Signatory quotes are available: [Here]

Signatories:

The Agency Fund

Agentic AI Foundation

AI Access Initiative

AI Scaling Hub

AI Singapore

AI4Bharat

Amazon

Anthropic

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia

BharatGen

BHASHINI

Bhodan

Cassava Technologies

Centre for Open Societal Systems (COSS)

Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI)

Coalition on Digital Impact

Crane AI Labs

CurrentAI

Data Science Nigeria

Deep Learning Indaba

Digital Green

Digital Umuganda

EkaCare

EkStep Foundation

ElevenLabs

Endless Networks

EqualyzAI

Ethiopia AI Institute (EAII)

Fab AI

Gates Foundation

Google

Indian Institute of Science

International Development Research Centre (IDRC) Canada

Internet Society Foundation

IremboGov

Karya

KERA Health

Koita Foundation

Lagos Business School

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)

Lelapa AI

Masakhane

Microsoft

Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, Senegal

Mistral

Mozilla Data Collective

NVIDIA

OpenAI Foundation

Qhala

Renaissance Philanthropy

Rwanda AI Scaling Hub

Sarvam

Sunbird

Translational AI for Networked Universal Healthcare (TANUH)

Technecultura

UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Unicef

Viamo

Wadhwani AI

World Bank Group

Zoom

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Gates Foundation

About the Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, we work with partners to create impactful solutions so that people can take charge of their futures and achieve their full potential. In the United States, we aim to ensure that everyone—especially those with the fewest resources—has access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Bill Gates and our governing board.

About the commitment

The joint commitment brings together an initial coalition of 60 signatory organizations working across technology, research, philanthropy, government, and civil society around a shared goal: an estimated 3.4 billion people who speak languages currently underrepresented by today’s AI models are able to use AI tools in their own language and voice. Participating organizations will contribute according to their respective expertise and capabilities. The coalition’s detailed structure, governance, and workstreams will be developed collaboratively over the coming year.

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