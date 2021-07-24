By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Northern Region Football League side Rumphi United came from behind to win 4-1 on post match penalties against Red Lions in the FDH Bank Cup at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Super League outfit, Red Lions were first to score through Humphreys Minandi at 58 minutes in the second half.

But it was a late equaliser from Rumphi United through Trouber Kajani before 8 minutes of the regular time that pushed the match to post match penalties.

Speaking after the game, Rumphi United coach Jimmy Butao, was happy with the victory on Friday which has guided them reach the quarter finals stage.

Butao said the team was prepared for a win against the Super League team.

“At first we were defending, particularly in the first half. But after conceding at 58 minutes, we changed our play. We started attacking them wave after wave up to finding that goal at 84 minutes,”

“Am happy with the win, but still more a lot needs to be done for our side to reach in the final of the tournament,” Butao said.

His counterpart, Red Lions Coach Alick Chirwa, said the referees had a hand in their defeat.

“We have lost the game through penalties, a cup game is very difficult but then the referees made some conflicting decisions which has costed my team,” Chirwa explained.

Rumphi United will receive 1 million Kwacha for reaching FDH Bank Cup quarter finals.

The team is the first regional league side to reach in the quarter finals of the competition.

Winners of FDH Bank will pocket K25 million Kwacha.

Below are the FDH Bank Cup round of 16 results on Friday;

MAFCO 1 (Vitumbiko Phiri 82′) – 0 Kamuzu Barracks

Rumphi United 1 (Trouble Kajani 84′) – 1 Red Lions (Humphreys Minandi 58′)

(Rumphi United have won 4-1 on post-match penalties)

Sable Farming 0 – 0 Ntopwa

(Ntopwa won 5-4 on post-match penalties)