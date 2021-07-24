LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The sleepy and old Malawi’s Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chinkhosi has been caught pocketing MK244 million funds meant for July 6, 2021 independence cerebration.

This comes after President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse government told Malawians lies that only MK50 million funds were the only one used.

This publication’s highly-placed impeccable source at OPC revealed that Malawians were hoodwinked to think that the budget was slashed as stated by Minister of Home Affairs Richard Chimwendo Banda who was Chairperson of the organising Committee of the celebrations.

The source who shared with us part of the bank statement from an FDH Bank account showing some transactions by Chikhosi, said the government ‘silently’ withdrew almost the same amount that was initially budgeted for the celebrations through Chikhosi.

“They lied to the nation that they have reduced the independence celebration budget to only K50 million but it was all lies. They withdrew all the money as earlier budgeted and what they did with that money, your guess is as good as mine,” said the source.

The bank statement shows that on 2 July 2021, there was an inward telex payment with reference details; RFB/57 Independence//090TRF006290//OPC amount K238,286,196.00. The account number is 1970000056939 Account name Chief Secretary to the Government.

Chikhosi was not available for comment as his phones went unanswered.

But Chimwenda on Saturday, July 24, 2021 told the news conference that the funding which the committee planed to use is different from expenditures.

He added that the funds which remained will be returned to Account Number One.