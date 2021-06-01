Gunmen open fire on minister’s vehicle killing his daughter and a driver in Uganda

Unknown gunmen in Uganda attacked the car carrying a Ugandan government minister and former army commander, General Katumba Wamala killing his daughter and the driver.

The army spokesperson Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the Tuesday attack in a statement.

Byekwaso said the attack on the minister of works and transport by four attackers on motorcycles took place in the Kampala suburb of Kisasi, where a senior police officer, Felix Kaweesa, was gun down alongside his bodyguard and a driver in 2017, Reuters reported.

A report by another government official said a local resident was also shot and wounded in the incident and was in hospital.

Commenting on the matter, the Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni condemned the attack and disclosed that authorities already had clues in the case, and the criminals responsible for the attacks will soon be captured.

Mr Wamala once served as head of Uganda’s police, which over the years has been accused of human rights abuses by rights groups, including arbitrary arrests and torture of opposition activists.

There have been several reported killings targeting lawmakers, senior police officers, the country’s top public prosecutor and senior Muslim leaders in recent years in the country.

In 2019, the government installed a CCTV camera system on main roads in Kampala and other big towns to curb such high-profile homicides. However, Ugandans have complained that the CCTV network has not helped police solve the targeted killings involving opposition activists and members of the public.