One of the Police officers addressing the primary pupils at Bolero

School learners from Bolero primary have been asked to report any form of abuse they meet in their daily living.

The call was made on Tuesday June 1, 2021, during a school outreach meeting which took place at Bolero primary school in Rumphi.

Speaking during the interface meeting, Officer In-charge for Rumphi police station Mr. Gelard Chiwanda who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) expressed concern over surging cases of abuse against children.

“A lot of under-aged girls are reportedly to have been defiled by men, a thing which we cannot sit and watch, let’s denounce this evil behavior by reporting such cases”, remarked Chiwanda.

He further urged teachers to collaborate with police in fighting child abuse.

Chiwanda also denounced tendency of vandalizing school property by learners whenever they disagree with authorities, rather advised learners to always seek for peaceful means of solving misunderstandings.

Sub inspector Willard Mmina who is the station’s child protection officer advised learners to refrain from indulging into drug abuse saying such lures one’s future. He added that learners who engage in lover affairs end up dropping out of school while others even commit suicide whenever addicted love ends, as such, they need to avoid.

Learners were also advised to follow road traffic rules whenever they use roads so as to avoid road accidents.

Headteacher for Bolero primary school, Wanangwa Mwandira, thanked police for pieces of advice given to learners. He therefore promised to monitor and report to police any unwelcome behavior which may derail learners’ future.