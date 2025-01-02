“I’m a law biding business person on tax compliance”-Triephornia Mpinganjira disputes tax evasion allegations

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s a prominent businesswoman and philanthropist Triephornia Mpinganjira has disputed claims on tax invasion allegations.

Mpinganjira argues that her company, Diplomats Car Hire complies with Malawi’s tax laws as a law abiding firm.

Responding to reporters Njuli market in Chiradzulu on Thursday, January 2, 2024 during the sideline of MK20 MILLION YOTUKULIRA MA BIZINEZI A AMAYI MMISIKA YAKUMIDZI” Project, Mpinganjira expressed surprise on Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) approach her company on matters.

She hinted that her company has always been compliant with tax regulations and has never had any issues with the MRA.

Mpinganjira who exuded confidence, claimed she was caught off guard by the rumours.

She insisted that her luxury vehicles, which are transported by road, could not possibly bypass duty payments at the border.

Mpinganjira assured that the MRA had conducted a search and found that all 120 vehicles owned by Diplomats Car Hire were duty-paid.

“MRA came, they took our accounts documents, this is the usual thing they do that now and then.

“So to me, it’s not an issue because I feel good. After all, I pay taxes. I pay taxes in every business that I do,” said Mpinganjira.

She added, “As far as I know, Diplomats Car Hire does not have any car that is not duty-paid, not from yesterday, not from a month ago, but from a long time ago.”

The founder of Diplomats Car Hire therefore expressed confidence in the company’s operations.

He therefore eassured the public that all vehicles were acquired through legitimate means and have been properly registered and taxed.

The response comes barely weeks after social media was awash with allegations that Mpinganjira Company Diplomats Car Hire prevented MRA from investigating the firm on tax evasion.