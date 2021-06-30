SOURCES: WATCHED TB JOSHUA

As we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of all nations (SCOAN). Most persons have raised their concern about the future of the SCOAN.

While there is no doubt that most of these concern are burnout of good well, there were some that were intended to ridicule the memory of our beloved Prophet.

Especially, by pessimist who sees the demise of the Prophet as the rise and fall of the Synagogue Church of all Nations.

They concluded that this may be the end of the ministry of the SCOAN and the name, TB Joshua will soon be forgotten.

The signs and wonders, and the works of charity which the SCOAN is known for will stop. Since TB Joshua who is the face of the ministry is no more.

There were even some comments by critics that those Prophet and prophetesses anointed by TB Joshua won’t be able to perform healing and deliverance anymore since the ‘owner of the power’ is dead.

While one should have chosen to ignore all these uninformed comments by critics, it is imperative to respond as we all watch how things will unfold concerning the future of the SCOAN and those anointed by the Prophet.

Prophet TB Joshua is not the owner or inventor of any ‘anointing power’. The Prophet is simply a carrier of God’s divine grace and nature.

The Prophet was only used by God to anointing the Prophet, Prophetess and Evangelist we all see in the SCOAN and those that have left to open their ministry.

The demise of the Prophet will not stop the move of God, in the life of those God used him to anoints, since the Prophet is not the owner of the anointing, but God is the owner.

The passing on to the Glory of the Prophet is not the end of the move of God in the Ministry of the SCOAN.

The truth is that this is just the beginning of greater works that will be done by God through those anointed by the Prophet to continue from where

Prophet TB Joshua stopped.

The prophet came to lay the foundation of the Prophetic Ministry and Anointed Apostles around the world.

He has finished the assignment he was sent on earth to do by God and now he has left. Others that have been anointed by God through him will continue with the good works of healing and deliverance.

The grace of God is still there at the SCOAN and generations yet unborn will come and benefit from it.

It is not about TB Joshua, but it is all about God and His will.

As TB Joshua will say, “THE BEAUTY OF ACHIEVEMENT IS WHEN WE NO LONGER LIVE AND OUR ACHIEVEMENT IS STILL THERE, CONTINUING TO LINGER ON IN THE EYES AND EARS OF CHILDREN YET UNBORN.”

The power of God in the SCOAN and the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue to linger on for generations yet unborn.

TB JOSHUA LIVES ON!!

GOOD MORNING AND WIN TODAY!!