Kabwila for equal access to higher education

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly sworn-in Minister of Higher Education Dr. Jessie Kabwila has pledged to advance equal access to high education.

Dr. Kabwila also pledged her commitment to improving the quality of education in the country.

She made an assurance after sworn in as a Minister responsible for Higher Education on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe.

Kabwila emphasised the need to significantly shaping the newly introduced ministry.

She therefore expressed gratitude to President Lazarus Chakwera for appointing her to the important role.

Dr Kabwila also assured the nation that she would work diligently to ensure the quality of education in higher learning institutions is upheld.

Kabwila stressed that her ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Secondary and Basic Education to ensure that the goals of the Malawi 2063 agenda in the education sector is achieved.

“The Ministry of Education is very complex, but with this, it means that the job will be much straight forward than before.

“However, we will continue to work closely with the Minister of Secondary and Basic Education, as we all share a common goal,” said Kabwila.

She added that she would strive to provide the best education for all Malawians, particularly those who are underprivileged.

“Many of those currently benefiting from higher education come from well to do families.

“My ministry will ensure that we address the challenges faced by poorer Malawians in accessing higher education,” stated Kabwila.

While addressing the newly appointed ministers, President Chakwera stressed the importance of effective performance in their roles and the need to fulfill their commitments.

He pointed out that the hardships Malawi has faced will become a part of history, and people should expect positive changes in the next five years.

Chakwera cautioned Cabinet members that they must meet his expectations or risk removal from office.

“You are not the first ministers to be appointed; I have removed others in the past. I expect to see results,” said Chakwera.