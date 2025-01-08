Mulanje South West’ Gumulira-Liveya bridge to cost over MK100 million

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The rehabilitation of the Gumulira-Liveya Bridge, a vital infrastructure connecting Chikuli and Mulemba wards in Mulanje South West Constituency, is set to cost over MK100 million in the 2024-2025 financial year.

This ambitious project underscores the importance of resilient infrastructure in fostering sustainable development, especially in regions prone to natural disasters like Cyclone Freddy, which destroyed the bridge in 2023.

Contrary to some social media claims suggesting the bridge could be restored with as little as MK3 million, detailed assessments by the Mulanje District Council reveal that a more substantial investment is required to ensure durability and reliability.

The bridge, originally constructed using timber in 2020 under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), was a crucial lifeline for communities in Chikuli and Mulemba wards.

Its destruction has significantly disrupted the transport of farm produce, especially tomatoes, to the popular Chinakanaka market.

Councilor Beatrice Mlatho of Chikuli Ward highlighted the extent of the damage and the need for a robust solution.

“The bridge was built with CDF funds but Cyclone Freddy’s impact was severe. Given the scale of destruction, it is no longer feasible to rehabilitate it using CDF alone,” she explained.

Recognizing the strategic importance of the bridge, the area’s Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. George Chaponda, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has directed that a concrete bridge be constructed.

“A concrete structure will ensure resilience against future shocks, including cyclones,” Councilor Mlatho added.

This initiative has been carried out in consultation with Traditional Authority Mthiramanja and the local communities, ensuring widespread awareness and support.

Councilor Thokozani Namoyo, the former Chairperson of Mulanje District Council and current Chairperson for the Finance Committee, confirmed that the bridge’s rehabilitation is included in the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) program.

“Each constituency is allocated one project under GESD, and for Mulanje South West, the Gumulira-Liveya Bridge was prioritized. All necessary assessments have been completed,” he stated.

While welcoming this development, residents of Gumulira and Liveya villages have urged the authorities to expedite the project, especially as the rainy season progresses.

The bridge’s strategic importance cannot be overstated, as it enables farmers to transport their produce efficiently, boosting local livelihoods and the economy.

In response to social media rumors, Councilor Namoyo dismissed the claims as uninformed.

“The individuals spreading these reports are not familiar with the situation on the ground. The council and constituency leadership are working diligently to ensure this critical project is executed effectively,” he emphasized.

As Mulanje embarks on this transformative infrastructure project, the Gumulira-Liveya Bridge stands as a symbol of resilience, collaboration, and progress, promising to enhance connectivity, economic activity, and disaster preparedness for years to come.