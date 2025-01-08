FLA President Kalua celebrates progress, encourages members to join medical scheme

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Football Legends Association (FLA) President Jim Kalua has expressed satisfaction with the strides the association is making, particularly after investing MK10.4 million in a medical scheme for its members.

According to Kalua, the funds are part of the MK17.5 million raised during the international friendly match against Zambia’s former Chipolopolo players on December 28, 2024.

The match, hosted at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium, was a major success.

Speaking on Monday, January 6, 2025, Kalua stated: “The medical scheme is dedicated to our paid-up members. I am excited about the progress we’re making because our primary objective in forming this association was to prioritize the welfare of our members, particularly through initiatives like the medical scheme.”

He further explained that the association has already started engaging medical insurance providers, including MedHealth and the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM).

In addition to the medical scheme, discussions are underway with funeral service providers for potential partnerships.

Kalua emphasized that the benefits of these initiatives would be available only to members who consistently pay their monthly membership fees.

He urged all members to remain committed to their contributions.

The Football Legends Association has also undertaken several initiatives to engage fans and generate funds, such as selling replica jerseys.

Since its inception, the association has organized two international friendlies against Zambia.

The first match, held in Chipata at DK Stadium, saw Malawi lose 1-2, while the second, at Bingu Stadium, ended in a goalless draw.

Looking ahead, Kalua revealed plans to play against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana Legends later this year.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the match has already been signed.