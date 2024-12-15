By Twink Jones Gadama

In a surprise move, Dr. Patricia Kaliati has been appointed as the Political and Campaign Advisor for Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

This development has sent shockwaves throughout Malawi’s political landscape, with many hailing it as a masterstroke for the party.

Kaliati, a veteran politician known for her tenacity and charisma, brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Her appointment is seen as a strategic move by the UTM to bolster its chances in the upcoming 2025 general elections.

As a seasoned campaigner, Kaliati’s expertise will undoubtedly boost Kabambe’s presidential bid.

The UTM’s decision to tap into Kaliati’s skills comes at a critical juncture.

The party has been seeking to rebrand itself and appeal to a broader demographic. Kaliati’s appointment is seen as a nod to the party’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Her involvement is expected to energize the party’s base and attract new supporters.

Kabambe’s rise within the UTM has been meteoric. His clarity of thought and public engagement initiatives have won him praise from party delegates and the broader electorate.

Analysts argue that his technocratic approach, combined with Kaliati’s political savvy, makes for a formidable team.

The appointment has also sparked excitement among supporters of SKCLEGACY, a movement that seeks to promote good governance and accountability.

Kaliati’s involvement is seen as a boost to the movement’s cause, with many calling for continued vigilance in demanding transparency and accountability from those in power.

As the 2025 elections approach, the UTM’s chances have just gotten a significant boost. With Kaliati at the helm, Kabambe’s campaign is expected to gain momentum.

The opposition will undoubtedly take notice, and the political landscape is set for an exciting showdown.

The question on everyone’s mind is: what’s next for Kaliati, Kabambe, and the UTM? Will this powerhouse duo be able to deliver a winning formula for the party?