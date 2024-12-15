SCOAN’s Year of Triumph and Thanksgiving: Reflecting on 2024

SOURCES: Watched TB Joshua

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) marked its end-of-year Thanksgiving on December 8, 2024, with gratitude and celebration for a year filled with challenges, victories, and significant milestones. Under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the church not only withstood trials but also emerged stronger and more united.

The year 2024 began with a major storm when the BBC aired a fabricated and staged documentary targeting Prophet TB Joshua and the SCOAN. The accusations were baseless, yet the media uproar tested the faith of the congregation. Pastor Evelyn Joshua handled the situation with unwavering grace and wisdom. Her actions not only deflected the attacks but also brought the church closer together. What was meant to divide and weaken the SCOAN ended up uniting its members, strengthening their resolves, and faith in God.

Pastor Evelyn Joshua’s leadership shone brightly throughout the year. The year saw remarkable spiritual and charitable achievements. Pastor Evelyn Joshua led a powerful revival and charity outreach at the SCOAN branch in Ghana. The event was a demonstration of the church’s commitment to spreading the gospel and extending a helping hand to those in need. In addition, the iconic Living Water Service took place at the SCOAN`s Headquarter—a hallmark of SCOAN’s spiritual ministry—brought about deliverance, healings, blessings and numerous divine encounters to countless worshippers, reminding them of God’s enduring presence in the Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN).

Beyond Africa, Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the SCOAN team took the gospel to new heights with a revival in Argentina. This historic event was accompanied by a Living Water Service and a significant charity initiative in the South American nation. The revival in Argentina brought together thousands of believers, igniting faith and transforming lives through the power of God’s words, healings and deliverances.

Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, SCOAN recorded a series of spiritual breakthroughs and triumphs, demonstrating the resilience and unwavering faith of its leadership and members. Pastor Evelyn Joshua’s leadership has been instrumental in maintaining the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, ensuring that the ministry continues to grow and impact lives worldwide.

As the church reflects on the year 2024, it is evident that Prophet TB Joshua’s vision and legacy lives on. The ministry remains a beacon of light, hope, faith, and love, standing firm as a mark of God’s faithfulness. The Prophet would undoubtedly be proud, watching from his place in God’s kingdom, as his wife and the church he founded carry forward his mission with dedication and grace.

With hearts full of gratitude, SCOAN gives all glory to God for a successful year, confident that the best is yet to come.