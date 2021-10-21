– Advertisement –





Under the theme ‘Africa for Africa’ EnergyNet confirms Nairobi, Kenya to host the 25th Africa Energy Forum.

The much anticipated announcement was agreed at the height of the pandemic lock-down with African Development Bank VP Kevin Kariuki, who Chairs the 2021 Forum as it arrives in London, UK next Month.

EnergyNet’s Simon Gosling said; “Lockdown impacted people across the continent significantly and it was the response of organisations like the AfDB, CDC Group, ABSA and more who put forward human-led capital solutions that inspired me to discuss the potential of hosting the Forum regularly on the continent with the VP.

Kevin’s response was extremely positive and his guidance encouraged us to make such a huge commitment to invest further into Africa in this way. Of course, KenGen was the first utility to support aef back in 1998 so it was an obvious choice when you consider that, as well as how successful Kenya’s energy market has performed over these past years.”

The 23rd Africa Energy Forum (aef) takes place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel, from 15-17 November 2021 and the announcement is set to be a hot topic of discussion, especially as the Forum will be taking Africa’s voice to the heart of Europe next June, where public sector stakeholders will have an opportunity to state clearly how their vision for the future under the ‘Africa for Africa’ theme.

Following the recent relaxing of restrictions, clearing the way for travellers with valid vaccines from across the continent to attend the Forum, the spike in attendance has been significant. Notably high level delegations from Morocco and South Africa are the latest to confirm their participation both in country spotlights as well as intimate closed door boardrooms where they will discuss the next five years.

Under the theme ‘Reunited. In One Place,’ the Africa Energy Forum will again unite the investment community under one roof. Taking place on the week after COP26, the event will provide an ideal base to discuss how the billions of dollars of climate funding set to hit the continent, will be implemented and we are delighted to welcome the CDC Group as Country Host this year in London.

Head of Project Finance, Iain Macaulay commented: “CDC is pleased to be hosting this year’s Africa Energy Forum as Country Host. aef is a great forum to engage with our partners – Government agencies, developers, lenders and advisors – and discuss how we can work together to support the energy sector in Africa. We are looking forward to engaging with current and potential partners in person once again.”

aef will feature networking receptions, country spotlights showcasing project presentations, panel discussions with high level stakeholders laying out their strategies, interactive boardrooms and closed-door meetings, across four streams during the three-day event.

For more information about aef 2021:

Director of Marketing Operations: Harpreet Sohanpal

Event dates: 15 – 17 November 2021

Event location: Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, UK

Organisers: EnergyNet

Email: events@energynet.co.uk | Tel: +44 (0)20 7384 8068

Visit: www.africa-energy-forum.com

Source: Africa Feeds