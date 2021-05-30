Seth Mahiga turns to Chirst

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-General secretary of a popular organisation uniting atheists in Kenya has resigned saying he has found Jesus Christ, and is no-longer interested in promoting atheism in the East African Country.

Through a statement on Saturday, May 29, 2021 it was revealed that Seth Mahiga acknowledged that “Jesus is Lord”, after having served Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) for a year and a-half.

“This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of our society,” the statement reads. “Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya.”

The atheist group, which points to the nearly 2.5% of Kenyans who report having no religion or specify no affiliation, wants the country to adopt science and skepticism in its affairs and have a rational and humanistic approach to morality, NTV Kenya reports.

AIK has since its inception pursued several campaigns in court to advocate for the scrapping of Christian education in Kenyan’s basic education curriculum and the annual National Day of Prayer.

In a letter addressed to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) this year, the society president Harrison Mumia said they are compiling a list of churches and mosques that have become a “nuisance to public peace especially in residential areas” due to noise pollution.

They have also lobbied for February 17 to be declared as an atheist national holiday in the country.

Jubilation among Christians

Spontaneous celebrations erupted online among Christians following Mahiga’s decision to receive christ, and immediately resign as the Secretary of the Atheists in Kenya Society.

“Thank you God you have done it again . You changed Paul, you changed Zacchaeus the tax collector, you have now changed Seth Mahiga. May you also change our corrupt politicians,” one Christian remarked.

“Welcome to the world of reality and truth. ”The light shineth in the darkness and darkness cannot comprehend it!” Glory to Jesus,” another said.

Source: www.ugchristiannews.com