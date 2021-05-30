Multi-stakeholder task force on National Climate Change Management Funds (NCCMF)

By Joana Msamba

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Multi-stakeholder task force on National Climate Change Management Fund (NCCMF) has asked Malawi government to enact the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Bill to effectively address the disaster issues haunting Malawians and the country’s economy.

The Multi-stakeholder task force disclosed the ordeal in a statement dated May 28, 2021 and signed by NCCMF National Coordinator and Board Chairperson, Julius Ng’oma Sophie Kaonongera respectively following the State of the Nation Address delivered on May 12, 2021 by President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to NCCMF, the SONA failed to address important issues such as the date for the operalization of the DRM Bill and the Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) as a law enforcement agency among others.

The Multi-stakeholder task said the operationalization of the Bill will help the country to shift from Disaster response to Disaster Risk Management.

NCCMF also asked government to invest in infrastructures such as dykes that will help prevent disasters in the known

disaster-prone areas.

The task force also petitioned government to intensify ecosystem and biodiversity protection and conservation through enhanced law enforcement which can be done by tracking and prosecuting wildlife and forestry related crimes which are becoming worrisome rampant in this country.

The task force also asked government to revisit the implementation of the National Clean-Up Day that was established in November, 2020.

NCCMF has however commended Government of Malawi through the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources for taking necessary steps to operationalize the NCCMF with inputs from different stakeholders.