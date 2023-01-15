Kondwani Nankhumwa declares Presidential ambition: Failure does not exist in my veins

Maravipost Reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa has maintained his stand to contest for the party’s Presidency at the party’s convenient slated for this year.

Nankhumwa, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, expressed optimism that he will win and take over the mantle from DPP President Arthur Peter Mutharika, immediate past Malawi’s President.

“”Failure does not exist in my blood veins. I am not afraid of anyone and nobody will stop or block me from attending the convention.

“I’m ready to take the DPP back into government. I have vast experience having served in different portfolios when DPP was government. I know what Malawians want and they will rally behind me, come 2025,” Nankhumwa said in an interview monitored on Times TV’s Times Exclusive.

He also described as untrue claims that he was planning to form his own political party or join another party.

“I’m a bonafide member of the DPP. I will remain in the party. I know all the statues of the party and all structures from the grassroots. I have massive support and I will be the party’s torchbearer in 2025,” stressed Nankhumwa, whose wife is a Member of Parliament for Blantyre Kabula constituency.

Others interested in the party’s Presidency are former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Dalitso Kambabe, Chiradzulu law maker and former Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanavekha and Machinga Likwenu law maker Bright Msaka, SC, who at some point served as Minister of Justice and Minister of Lands.

“So, there are no reasons to be afraid of anyone. I will win at the convention,” said Nankhumwa.

