by Timothy Pagonachi Simbega Mtambo

The winds of uprising decorated 1915.

A revolutionary crashed python of segregation.

A forty-four-year-old captain in arsenals.

Unquenchable patriotism and nationalism, his guns.

Today, we breakfast on smoldering blood of Chilembwe.

The Chilembwe Spirit Lives On: Aluta Continua!

The winds of anti-federation crowned 1958.

Our forefathers sacrificed the altar of 1959.

Kamuzu Banda, Orton Chirwa, Kanyama Chiume, Dunduzu Chisiza, Henry Chipembere.

With armless blue fire struggled for Malawi not Nyasaland.

In the Ribavirin dawn of the song of self-ruling 1963.

Marvelously like King’s Men Shaked to mighty 1964.

Today, we lunch on the smoldering blood of Chilembwe.

The Chilembwe Spirit Lives On: Aluta Continua!

The winds of referendum streamed with 1993.

Our epical Chakufwa Chihana and iron men triumphed.

As they attested multiparty and democracy in 1994.

Kamuzu Banda: Died in 1997

A new political trajectory of its own thorns.

And a litmus paper of our political establishment and national justice streamline.

John Nkolongo Chilembwe’s spirit keeps burning with a sage.

Today, we supper on the smoldering blood of Chilembwe.

The winds of justice and peace prevailed in 2019.

In the footsteps of a manipulated electoral struggle.

Citizens rose to the occasion with an Odysseus vigor.

In Chilembwe’s reflection HRDC wore a castle of expensive jewelries.

Forged a gallant fight against the contemporary electoral injustice.

Like King Edward’s hailed Scottish Macduffs in 2020.

Malawi drank her democratic juice of history at final grip.

We were shooting shrubs on a revolution bud.

As Friar Laurences, we craftily orchestrated mega peaceful protests.

With the Chilembwe philosophy in our democracy concepts.

Today, we dinner on the smoldering blood of Chilembwe.

The Chilembwe Spirit Lives On: Aluta Continua!

Timothy Pagonachi Simbega Mtambo

Rest in Eternal Power Prime Comrade Chilembwe, as your spirit smolders.

Aluta-Continua, People Power.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...