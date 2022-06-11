What: Launch of the Tax Transparency in Africa 2022 report

When: 14 June 2022, 09:00-12:15 East Africa time (06:00-09:15 UTC, 08:00-11:15 CEST)

Where: Serena Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya and virtual

Tax Transparency in Africa is a key output of the Africa Initiative, a programme established in 2014 to ensure that African countries are equipped to exploit the latest improvements in global transparency to better tackle tax evasion and other illicit financial flows.

The 2022 edition, a co-production of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (The Global Forum), the African Union Commission and the African Tax Administration Forum, covers 38 African countries. It informs decision-makers and citizens about the continent’s latest progress and challenges.

The launch is part of the 11th meeting of the Africa Initiative, slated for 14-16 June in Nairobi, Kenya. The conference will gather experts from tax administrations, regional and international organisations, academia, and civil society organisations.

The African Development Bank Group has been an Observer of the Global Forum since 2015. It has played a crucial role in policy dialogue with African member countries on tax transparency and the exchange of information. It also contributes to the Tax Transparency in Africa report.

Participants will include:

Mr Ukur Yatani , Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Planning, Kenya

, Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Planning, Kenya Mr Yoshiki Takeuchi , Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD Ms Maria José Garde , Chair, Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes

, Chair, Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Mr Githii Mburu , Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority / Chair of the Africa Initiative

, Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority / Chair of the Africa Initiative Mr Francis Muthaura , Chair, Kenya Revenue Authority board

, Chair, Kenya Revenue Authority board Mr Edward Kieswetter , Commissioner, South African Revenue Services / Vice-Chair of the Africa Initiative

, Commissioner, South African Revenue Services / Vice-Chair of the Africa Initiative Ms Grace Perez-Navarro , Deputy Director, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

, Deputy Director, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD Ms Zayda Manatta , Head of Secretariat, Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes

, Head of Secretariat, Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Mr Logan Wort, Executive Secretary, African Tax Administration Forum

About the Global Forum

The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes is a multilateral framework for tax transparency and information sharing, within which over 160 jurisdictions participate on an equal footing, including 32 African countries.

