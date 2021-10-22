Ahead of the December 24 elections, Libya on Thursday hosted senior foreign officials to reiterate the need for support on thorny transitional issues currently facing the country.

Delivering a communique to climax the conference, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush stressed the need for steps to enable transparency and inclusiveness during the December polls. The communique included foreign ministers from France, Italy and Arab states, as well as US and United Nations officials.

“Libya’s unity government is strongly committed to the sovereignty, independence, regional security and national unity of the country. It strongly refuses foreign interference in Libyan affairs, and denounces the attempts of breaching the arms embargo and creating chaos. “

“It is important to take the necessary measures to build trust and create an appropriate environment to hold the national elections in an honest and transparent manner on the 24th of December 2021.”

Foreign powers have been advocating the need for the election to be held as scheduled, after the date was agreed at UN-led talks last year.

But the process has been affected by sharp disagreements over the legal basis for the vote.

The purpose of Thursday’s conference was to “gather the necessary support, in a transparent way” The presidential and parliamentary votes were set for the same day but last month the parliament announced that the legislative elections, the country’s first since 2014, would be postponed until January.

Participants of the conference were some 30 delegations, some of whom were representatives from the United Nations, European Union, African Union and the Arab League.

