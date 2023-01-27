Light House Trust donates Cholera medical supplies to Lilongwe DHO

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Light House Trust on Thursday, January 27, 2023 donated medical supplies to Lilongwe District Office (DHO) worthy MK17 million towards Cholera outbreak management.

The donated items including ringers lactate, Iv giving sets, syringes, cannula, chlorine, ORS, gloves and among others.

The medical support comes amid increase of Cholera cases in the district that as of January 25, Lilongwe DHO had 3973 and 252 cases and deaths respectively.

Receiving the donation, Lilongwe DHO’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Richard Mvula lauded the Trust for the timely support towards managing Cholera outbreak.

LILONGWE DHO Cholera camp

Mvula disclosed that religious mists, short supply of medical equipment, late report are contributing to the disease cases rise.

“Most patients are coming already dead while others are using non-prescribed medicine and concoction when noting sign of Cholera which is not right.

“Apart from donated medical supplies, DHO has gone flat-out with vigorous sensetization campaign on Cholera outbreak for prevention,” says Mvula.

Light House Trust Executive Director Safari Mbewe assured the general public that his organization will continue supporting health facilities to contain the outbreak.

Donated items

Mbewe observes that Cholera outbreak is manageable if the general public adhere to prevention measures.

“Light House Trust decided to donate medical supplies in responding to presidential call towards managing Cholera outbreak. We are also to support other health facilities and prison with the same equipment for the disease management,” assures Mbewe.

