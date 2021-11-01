……. best show that has happened this year, the sound, the security, the choice in artists to perform throughout

Malawi’s Reggae Icon Blasto performing

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The organisers of the first ever Lilongwe Music Festival (Lifest) have been highly credited for outstanding show that left music lovers itching for more on Sunday, morning October 31, 2021 when excitement came to an end.

The show that started on a slow pace on Friday ended on a high note on Sunday with great performance of Jamaican reggae dancehall star Chris Martin along side local artists entertained people with amazing vibes at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Lifest started on Friday evening, October 29, 2021, with performances from Nigerian afro star Joeboy and South African singer and songwriter Shekhinah as well as other local artists such as Martse, Charisma, Suffix and Tay Grin.

On Saturday, the event started around 1 pm with performances by local artists including Blasto thereafter in the evening Malinga Mafia, Sangie and Mitengeli had their part done well.

And during midnight, the stage was on fire with performances from artists like Eli Njuchi, Gwamba, Kelly Kay and Namadingo.

And after midnight it’s when Jamaican Reggae dancehall artist hit the stage with his full band and he started with greeting the fans in Malawi vernacular language Chichewa “Mulibwanji a Malawi?? Ndimakukondani” and this made people to enjoy his performance.

The reggae dancehall star performed many songs including Paper Loving, Chill Spot, Cheaters Prayer, GirlFriends, You Hold me, Mi friend Dem and others.

Martin started performing quarter to 2 during midnight and he finished his performance around 3 am early morning on Sunday and people were not tired, still they wanted Chris to perform more songs.

The Reggae music icon band was also amazing and almost everyone at the show enjoyed his greatest performance and went back to their homes with joy and full of excitement.

Music lovers’ post show interviews with The Maravi Post, expressed satisfied and wanted more vibes despite reaching the event timeline.

Fans lauded Lifest organisers for outstanding artists choices, security that special individuals were assigned to collect used bottles inside the show ground that no any misguided individuals could it to harm others.

Music lovers were also happy with MC Premier DJ Joy Nathu and Lee for excellent coordination on two stages that kept artists, supporting dancers performing interchangeably throughout the show.

Mtende, The cake port in Lilongwe twitted, “Honestly, @ LifestMW this has been the best show that has happened this year, the sound, the security, the choice in artists to perform throughout. The everything well executed. Can we have it twice a year and can you bring me Burna boy next year? Congratulations!”

“Show yosamveka thukuta la anthu osasamba.. Show yosamveka otukwana kuti pa chakuti pako.. Show yongomveka fungo la Shisha osati chamba.. Show yoti utha kuyenda bare osapanda botolo losweka.. Security yabwino. Sound yabwino lights yabwino, food stalls okwanira, mowa osasowa, no ma lines polowa.. I guess parking outside the Golf club was a good idea #livingthelifestdream#” Chipped in Asiyatu James from Likuni.

The music festival aimed spreading the word against gender-based violence (GBV) while raising awareness on mental health in amplifying collaboration in the arts and entertainment industry.

During the event fans carried banners, wearing T-Shirts, displays with messages addressing mental mental and GBV.

