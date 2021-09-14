Christian radio host Bob Enyart died after denying covid

Christian radio host Bob Enyart became infamous during his career for reading obituaries from people who died of AIDS while playing the Queen song “Another One Bites the Dust.”

Now he’s the one who is gone.

After contracting COVID, Enyart ended up in the hospital after caring for his wife with the virus, and he lasted less than two weeks with the disease. The announcement was made by Real Science Radio co-host Fred Williams, the FriendlyAtheist reported. Williams posted the news on Facebook.

He was “one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” said Williams.

Enyart not only refused to get a COVID vaccine, he believed a false conspiracy theory that researchers “tested these three products [vaccines] on the cells of aborted babies.” Testing vaccines on anything dead wouldn’t work because there would be no blood to deliver the vaccine to the system.

LGBTQ broadcaster Dan Savage tweeted that he actually “teared up” at the news, saying, “My friends who died of AIDS were mocked and condemned by this asshole and others like him. Each and every one of my dead friends would’ve been first in line to get vaccinated against HIV to protect themselves and others. AND OTHERS. Not just themselves. And this guy couldn’t be bothered to get vaccinated against COVID even to protect himself. He encouraged others to put themselves at risk. To put others at risk. He was the moral equivalent of some as*hole poking holes in condoms in 1986.”

“This is a guy who filed a lawsuit against Colorado’s COVID restrictions, only to have a Trump-appointed judge grant a temporary restraining order that allowed indoor churches to open to the masses without having to wear masks. How many people caught the virus because of that irresponsible lawsuit?” the FriendlyAtheist asked