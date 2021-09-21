Mother-of-four who was ‘unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccinated’ dies of COVID-19 at age 40

Lowry used political boundaries in her profile picture. Win together “

NS California Four mothers who spoke openly about vaccines and masks died COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

According to the GoFundMe page, Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, died “unexpectedly” on September 15 after collecting funeral expenses.

In a screenshot taken from Facebook, the family says she lost the fight against COVID-19 — frequently posting content protesting the vaccine and saying to herself that she was “unmasked” and “a free thinker.” After labeling it.

Another reading:’Free thinker. Ask all questions. Research is essential. “

She also appears to have gone to some sort of protest or anti-vaccine event with a sign saying “Call out to the injured vaccine.” In the photo, she declared herself a “former boxer” and wore a shirt that read: Never again. ”

Yet another photo was lined with borders that read “Moms for Liberty.” Lowry was the mother of four school-aged children, Teiden, McKenna, Ella, and Lynn.

Moms of Liberty

She also warned that this was not “political” and was not interested in hearing someone’s opinion about the vaccine.

Then last week, two families posted on Facebbok. Lowery “died of covid,” her aunt lamented, “I’m in pain because of my four children.”

“So many people need her here, but God must have a special plan for her in heaven,” her aunt writes