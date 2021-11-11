officer Jack Nycehas

A San Francisco police officer has died of Covid-19 while on administrative leave for not being vaccinated.

Jack Nyce, a 17-year veteran of the force, was put on a month of paid leave for not meeting the city’s 1 November deadline to submit his vaccination status.

It was during that time that Nyce — who was not vaccinated — became ill with covid-19, Lt. Tracy McCray, vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, told the paper.

Nyce, a 17-year veteran with the force, died of coronavirus complications Saturday at a Manteca, Calif., hospital with his wife by his side.

“He loved being a cop,” his wife, Melissa Nyce, told the Chronicle.

In an email to The Washington Post, Chief Bill Scott confirmed that Nyce, whom he described as a “widely respected colleague,” died Saturday.

