Lost salt? Dan Lu faces backlash over explicit video song “Take My Body”

By Andrew Magombo

LILONGWE-(MANA)-A video snippet of an unreleased single Take My Body by renowned afro-pop artist Dan Lu aka Dan Lufani has attracted mixed reviews with a majority slamming it for its explicit lyrical content.

Produced by Veteran Producer Tapps Bandawe, a minute-long clip of the two established acts has Dan Lu dishing out an adult rated verse in the studio while also making vulgar gestures corresponding to the lines.

This has drawn the wrath of many entertainment fans in the public fraternity demanding that it should be censored and not released on moral grounds.

Outspoken activist and social media influencer Joshua Chisamba Mbele said Take My Body is an ‘abomination’ that he cannot play in his household.

“Dan Lu, thanks for the song, but No thank you it is a hopeless composition; of course, the fact that I have mentioned it means I have promoted it but frankly it very shallow in lyrics,” he said

One fan, Veen Namponya says the song is a missed opportunity which would have been beautiful without the obscenity going further to collaborate that it is not suitable for children.

With no comment from either artist or the producer yet, popular figures and other quarters on social media have thrown weight behind the Part of Life star.

Renowned lawyer Ralph Kasambara called it a good hit likening it to ‘more or less ‘lyrics of an old classic I will make love to you by the now-defunct Boyz II Men.

Another fan Manzy Mhango argued that a lot international songs are immoral but not everyone understands the language opting for the melodies instead hence Malawians have listen to ‘worst things’ in the music they love.

Dan Lu (L) and Tapps Bandawe (R)

However, veteran artist Annie Matumbi real name Chiyanjano Muheziwa has asked Malawians to respect Dan Lu as an artist who has risen through the ranks since early 2000s in the course inspiring a number of local artists.

His comment however did not go down well with fans with many pressuring him to denounce it as an immoral song which has devastating effects on the younger audience.

Recently, the Sweet Banana hitmaker was trending on social media platform Tik Tok with his latest release No Money No Love which is a chart topper on Malawi-music.com website.

