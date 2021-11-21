Nyasa Big Bullets

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Defence Force training institution (MAFCO) on Sunday was out of Airtel Network coverage for about one hour and some minutes after the Palestinians cut off the fibers leading to the institution with an aim of attacking the instructors and their recruits.

It was a battle in which the host MAFCO controlled the play from the word go bearing in mind that they had a three to one Airtel money loan.

Alexander Sikwambe, Paul Phiri, Paul Ndhovu , Dan Chimbalanga and Maurice Chiumia dominated the play both at the midfield and they attacked so aggressively.

At Eighteen minutes Paul Phiri scored a beauty with a thunderous shot.They kept pressing to find another goal which could see them through if it could end just like that.

The host maintained their narrow lead before Nyasa Big Bullets introduced experienced weapons, Chiukepo Msowoya, Bright Munthali who changed the tempo of the game.

A brilliant play from Msowoya and Munthali materialized for Bullets as it saw Babatunde Adepoju scoring towards the end of the match and few minutes later,Duncan Lengani, the fourth official added five minutes.

Bullets continued attacking, Msowoya was fouled within the danger zone and center referee Mercy Mziya blew for a spot kick which MAFCO players protested but their officials ordered them to continue with the play.

Babatunde Adepoju made no mistake but converting it to take his goal tally in Airtel top eight to four and completed cutting off the Airtel fibers leading to MAFCO hence the area was left with no Airtel network.

Bullets have reached the semifinals to meet Mighty Wanderers in a Blantyre Derby after defeating MAFCO on a five to two goal aggregate following their three one nil in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium a week a go,and a two to one victory today at Chitowe in a return leg.

Peter Mponda, Nyasa Big Bullets FC Assistant Coach, hailed his boys for the victory saying it was a tough game against MAFCO who had a physical kind of approach.

He further added that, he believes the semifinals against their long time rivals Mighty Wanderers will be a Titanic battle.

MAFCO FC Assistant Coach Yohane Fulaye accepted the defeat saying it was a tough encounter against Bullets, but he however attributed the defeat to poor officiation.

“Today’s game it’s a daylight robbery, we controlled the play for some good minutes,my boys played well but the referee robbed us the victory”, he added.

The two Blantyre giants are yet to test the grand prize of the Airtel top eight, Wanderers failed to win it against Silver Strikers in its inaugural year 2017 while Nyasa Big Bullets lost one nil to Blue Eagles FC in 2018 at Bingu National Stadium.

The lone goal scored by Stuart Mbunge through a penalty and in 2019 Wanderers failed to reach finals while Nyasa Big Bullets did not participate following their ban by Football Association of Malawi after the fracas the team’s supporters did after their loss to Eagles.

Other quarterfinals return games will take place this coming weekend involving TN Stars who host Silver Strikers FC currently leading by a goal to nil while Civil Service United travel to Karonga to meet Karonga United who lost two nil at Silver Stadium in first leg, the winners will meet in the second semifinals.

