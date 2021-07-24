The protracted case of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare has highlighted, yet again, the primitive retaliatory tyrannical justice system of General Muhammadu Buhari’s despotic regime.

Sowore tweeted Thursday: “Federal judges retiring and returning Sowore case file in droves, meanwhile AGF Abubakar Malami and DG, SSS, Yusuf Bichi are shopping for pliable judges and putting pressure on one of my sureties so that they can revoke my bail, re-arrest and detain me.” Sowore’s case has developed a life of its own. It’s like the proverbial cat with nine lives. The presiding judge Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has been transferred to Calabar, Cross River State. Two other judges in the Federal High Court had refused to take over the case.







The Buhari regime represents everything that is unjust, unfair, and unreasonable. Needless to say, it has not lived up to its constitutional mandate. To Buhari and Malami, the importance of due process of law is irrelevant and of no use. Nigeria’s justice system has failed to respond with the cold neutrality of an impartial final arbiter.

Buhari’s regime is known for its selective justice – brutal on southerners and soft on northerners. Buhari’s department of justice is quick to act on cases against the friendly, but takes forever to decide on perceived hostiles like Sowore. Buhari’s dictatorship is notorious for ethnic cleansing, oppression, violence, and exclusion of non-Fulani ethnic groups from full and measurable equality for justice.

In order for peace to reign in any society, there must be truth, justice, and freedom. For a society to be considered well-ordered, creative, and constant with human dignity, it must be based on truth. A society of humans for humans must be guided by justice, respect for the rights of others. A civilized society thrives on freedom. Freedom driven by dignity of its members being endowed with reason and assume responsibility for their own actions. But tragically, Buhari The Aso Rock Butcher, has completely wiped out truth, justice, and freedom from our society. Nnamid Kanu was right when he described Nigeria as a zoo.

Like I assured a friend yesterday during our conversation about Buhari’s delay tactics on speedy trials for his critics, I said Sowore would be detained in Abuja till 2023 and would be returned to the SSS dungeon. While Malami is shopping for a mad judge that will interpret Sowore’s case, let’s relax and enjoy the movie!

[email protected]



Source saharareporters