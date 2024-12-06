Malawi AG Chakaka-Nyirenda in Hague for Climate change advisory proceedings

HAGUE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, Attorney General (AG) will this afternoon make a landmark appearance before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Republic of the Netherlands, to champion Malawi’s stance in the historic advisory proceedings on Climate Change.

Account to a brief made available to The Maravi Post, joining the AG’s formidable team are Senior State Advocates, Mr. John Chaula and Ms. Nafisa Shareef, among others, representing the AG’s Chambers.

The pivotal proceedings aim to delineate the legal responsibilities of nations under international law concerning climate change and to highlight the repercussions of non-compliance.

This case, initiated by the resilient island nation of Vanuatu—highly susceptible to the ravages of climate change—has garnered widespread support from numerous countries, including Malawi.

The significance of these proceedings cannot be overstated, as they strive to craft a robust legal framework for tackling climate change, potentially shaping the course of future global climate action.

Malawi’s active participation underscores its steadfast commitment to combating climate change and advocating for the rights and interests of vulnerable nations worldwide.

The AG will be speaking at 4:00 pm The Hague / 5:00 pm Malawi.

The hearing can be watched live at the following link: https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1e/k1e1bdojhx.

More to come…