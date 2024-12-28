Malawi Bids Farewell to Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima at Memorial Mas

By Twink Jones Gadama

Nsipe, Malawi – A memorial mass is currently underway at Nsipe Catholic Parish in Ntcheu to honor the late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who tragically passed away in a plane crash on June 10, 2024, along with eight others in Chikangawa forest.

The mass, officiated by Father Atanazio Manyeka, has been organized by the Chilima family to celebrate the lives of their departed loved ones.

In attendance are UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and other party officials, who have come to pay their respects to the late Vice President.

Dr. Chilima, a devout Catholic, was a highly respected figure in Malawi, known for his generosity and dedication to public service.

His untimely demise sent shockwaves across the nation, with many Malawians taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his legacy.

The Catholic Church in Malawi has been instrumental in providing support and comfort to the Chilima family and the nation during this difficult time. The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) described Dr. Chilima as a “practicing and dedicated member of the Catholic Church” who came from a family built on Catholic faith, ethos, and values.

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Dr. Chilima and the eight others who perished in the plane crash, the memorial mass serves as a poignant reminder of the impact of their lives and the legacy they leave behind.