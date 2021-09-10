BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Blantyre on Friday, September 10, 2021 revoked bail of well-known businessman Thomson Frank Mpinganjira in case where he is accused of attempting bribe constitutional Court Judges.

Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle revoked Mpinganjira’s bail after convicting him in case where he is accused to attempting to bribe judges.

The Judge has since ordered Mpinganjira to be reminded at Chichiri Prison pending his sentencing at date to be announced.

However during mitigation, the defence team lead lawyer Tamando Chokhotho pleaded the court for suspended and lenient sentence for the convict Mpingangira including being the convict is a first offender, convict is sixty years which shows his up lightness until the unfortunate events, is a family man, is a widower, has built and supports a number of churches, pays for school fees for disadvantaged children and he has built a number of hospitals.

But Reyneck Matemba, the solicitor general representing the state in the matter observed that the offences committed erode Mpinganjira’s uplightness needs custodial sentence.

Matemba says the convict should have known that he is a family man before embarking on a criminal journey.

The state observed further that Mpinganjira wanted to use his wealth, power and influence to manipulate the system of the court and that should not be tolerated.

Matemba added that the convict should serve as a reminder to the rich that their money will not always give them what they want.

On employing a lot of people, Matemba argues that Mpinganjira is no longer Managing of FDH and that the issue of his employees suffering will not arise.

Matemba further says the issues of supporting Mighty Wanderes was an after fought.

“I have seen their supporters, not that am afraid of them, but because he only started that work two months ago.” says Matemba.



“The conduct of the convict has wasted the court’s and state resources, so the issue of remorse can not arise now. He was not remorseful and he is not,” he said.