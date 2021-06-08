Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has dismissed the application by the State to have witnesses of the South African government in the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition case testify virtually.

Chirwa has ruled that there is no legal basis for the Magistrate Court to allow such to happen, adding that the court has limited power derived from the statues.

Further, he says the order remains clear and mandatory that the witnesses should be brought into the country to give their testimony physically.

Chirwa says the reasons that were stated in the application by the state were mere speculative.

Last month, the Magistrate ordered that South Africa should send witnesses to testify under oath in Malawi and share all evidence of their allegations.