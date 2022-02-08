By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has condemned the act of publicising grades obtained by individual candidates, without their consent.

According to a statement released by MANEB signed by Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota, the practice is unethical and has caused loss of self-esteem in some candidates and members of their families.

“It should be emphasized that grades obtained in national examinations by a candidate are confidential and not meant for public consumption,” Professor Nampota said.

In this regards, all Secondary schools and the Public have been advised to stop the sharing of the grades through social media and any other means saying that a repeat of this breach of examination ethics shall attract a stiff penalty.

