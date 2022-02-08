By Vincent Gunde

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Many developed nations have been preaching that Africa is the poorest continent, forgetting that Africa is the cred of mankind with numerous resources.

It is a fact that colonizers took away everything from Africa including wealth and wisdom that the continent still suffering from the duo’s robbery.

Africa therefore has turned into beggar that rely on charity, aid, loans, grants from colonizers..

However, the death of Colonel Muammar Gadaffi has made the African agenda to go back to the drawing board.

Africans are no longer united as expected, there are endless wars in Africa and hunger is killing many people more than COVID-19 pandemic.

A-Pan Africanist, Historian and Philosopher, Bantu Saunders Jumah the Utopian himself has called on African leaders to see to it that what they created or started is getting to the end so that Africans sing a good song for what they started.

Speaking during his Utopian public lecture to millions of Africans following his official Facebook account, Jumah, says African agenda is being cooled down time and again.

He observes that none of the African leaders is following the footsteps of a Revolutionary leader, Muammar Gadaffi that Africa must stand alone and not to be re-colonized by the same colonizers.

Jumah therefore warned African countries that if they cannot stand up and keep on listening to foreign influences.

He added that COVI-19 must teach Africa a lesson of doing things different.

The Pan-Africanist also called on African countries to face Moderate Tropical Ana with zeal while supporting victims who are in dire need of basic essential commodities.

“I urge countries with choppers to urgently assist these countries for the peoples’ lives to be normal, let’s stand up together to save fellow African people from dying,” says Jumah.

