Deputy Minister of Health Chrissy Kalamura Kanyaso

In a bid to fish out ghost workers and inappropriately recruited public officers in district councils, Malawi government is conducting a verification exercise for Disease Control Health Surveillance Assistants (DCHSAs) who were recruited with funding from the Global Fund.

The exercise will be jointly conducted by the Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Health in district council from 7th June 2021.

The letter, dated 4th June 2021 and addressed to all District Commissioners, says the DCHSA will have to exhibit their original certificates, offer letters, national identity cards and employment numbers as proof of their appointment.

“This a nationwide exercise that targets all DCHSA recruited this year except Chiradzulu district which apart from those of this year will also extend to those recruited in 2019.

“The exercise will commence on 7th June and will run for 15 working days. Team leaders for each group will provide specific dates to visit a particular council,” letter, signed by Jonathan Kamkondo on behalf of Secretary for Local Government, reads in part.

The verification exercise be taking place at District Health Offices (DHOs) nationwide.

The exercise has coincided with the arrest of nine public officers at Ntchisi District Council over alleged ghost workers’ syndicate.

The suspects are believed to have defrauded the government millions through ghost workers they inserted on the government payroll at the Department of Human Resources Management and Development.

The Accountant General team, led Anderson Mwakyelu who heads the Automated Transfer System (ATS) office, successfully detected, and reported seven ghost workers who were created on the payroll in the month of March 2021 there.

The Accountant General’s office became suspicious when Ntchisi District Council was claiming arrears for a dead person totaling to K7 million, resulting in detection of a huge syndicate of ghost workers and the total of stolen money is being established.