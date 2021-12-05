By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Despite the country reaching the rain season the country has no fertilizer for Agriculture Input Program (AIP) in all ADMARC depots in the country.

Mzimba North legislator,Yeremia Chihana told the just ended Malawi Parliament that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government must to bow down to suppliers call on price for the sake of Malawians.

Chihana said the country should have come up with a supplementary budget to enable the ministry of agriculture t purchase the fertilizer.

Concurring with Chihana, Zomba Ntonya Member of Parliament (MP) Ned phoya said government need to reduce numbers of beneficiaries to add up to the new price of fertilizer.

Poya said its very sad that no depots has fertilizer as it is very worrisome to the economy of the country.

He said a lot of suppliers are sending their fertilizer outside the country as they are being bought at a better price than here

Chitipa South lawmaker Welani Chilenga and Mzimba south,Billy Kaunda concurred with the 2 members on the matter saying their is indeed the challenge on fertilizer issue.

In desperate response Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe said the country will be supplied fertilizer by 47 suppliers only .

Lowe said government will look for other suppliers to replace the ones that are refusing to give out the fertilizer .

He said the country should expect 150,000 metric tones of fertilizer by the end of December this year.

