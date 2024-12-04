“Malawi needs theological solutions on prevailing challenges”-Chakwera’s religious aid Kamwendo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The presidential advisor on religious affairs Reverend Brian Kamwendo says Malawi needs theological solutions in addressing social-economic challenges.

Kamwendo cited a number of natural disasters President Lazarus Chakwera leadership has encountered including cyclones, dry spells and among others.

Reverend Kamwendo attributed natural disasters to Chakwera’s failures to achieve some promises he made in 2020.

Addressing Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) Annual General Assembly (AGM) underway at Capital City Baptist Church-Ligacy Centre in Lilongwe, the presidential aid appealed to religious leaders to pray for Chakwera that he continue to serve the nation with zeal.

Kamwendo also urged religious leader to offer words of hope to Malawians amid social-economic challenges.

“This is the time to support one member of the association more than ever before. President Chakwera needs our prayers, and encouragement. Current Malawi challenges are beyond political solutions but rather theological.

“Chakwera remains the best leader ever Malawi has had only that several natural disasters have contributed towards unattainable promises made to citizens. Let us all give him support for the second term in office so that we see what God will do to Malawi,” urges Kamwendo.

In his remarks, EAM General Secretary Reverend Francis Mkandawire said the gathering focuses on emerging issues including peace building and conflict management ahead of next year’s general elections.

Reverend Mkandawire expressed worrisome over the spate of political violence in some parts of the country arguing that are recipe for anarchy.

“We should not accept our country to degenerate into chaos, especially as we move towards towards elections, so the resolutions that will come out of this place will be able to take them to the respective authorities, whether it be the Malawi police service, whether it be the government, the head of state, or whether it be the political parties.

“Even ourselves as the faith community, we have the path to play, to make sure that Malawi, remains a peaceful country, especially as we move towards elections”.

Under the theme, “Together moving with Christ Towards a Sustainable Future”, the three-day AGM has attracted hundreds of religious leaders of the association.