Malawi Paralympics up with 2023 Strategic Plan for medals

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE -(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Paralympic committee has released the 2023 strategic plan and calendar.

President of the committee Joseph Galanje told The Maravi Post that has outlined the activities to guide them through the year.

Some of the activities including attending Morocco and Dubai qualifying games, celebrating Paralympic month as they do every year, holding para sport festival, introduce new games like blind chess,T36 which is part of athletics.

He added will participate in African Paralympic games which will be first of its kind slated for Ghana,take part in Commonwealth games.

“We will continue with exercise of imparting knowledge and skills in teachers across the country about the Paralympic, at the same time continuing in athletes identification. Finally we will be finalizing and working on the guidelines from Malawi National Council for Sports with other associations in order to abide to”, explained Galanje.

Paralympic games were introduced to promote Human Rights, Development and the Ideals of Humanity.

Paralympic athletes embody the highest ideals of humanity – they challenge the boundaries set by society and aim to develop and maximize their potential as world-class athletes.

