Malawi recognized for women’s role in climate innovations at COP-29

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has received significant praise for its efforts to involve women in key decision-making roles related to climate change.

Sascha Gabizon, the Executive Director of Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), emphasized that Malawi’s representation of women at COP’29 symbolizes a strong acknowledgment of their vital roles as agents of resilience and innovation in the fight against climate change.

She noted that sustainable development and climate action cannot succeed without incorporating gender equity.

Gabizon also discussed WECF’s initiatives to empower women through practical training and sustainable entrepreneurship.

For instance, in Mozambique, WECF trained the first five female swim teachers and lifeguards, as well as certified the region’s first female scuba divers.

This initiative led to the formation of a women-led mussel aquaculture cooperative, which created economic opportunities and supported local communities.

WECF, a key partner of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), commended Malawi for its exemplary efforts to empower women in climate action.

This recognition was awarded during a prize presentation ceremony on the sidelines of COP-29 in Baku, where Malawi was celebrated for promoting women’s leadership in addressing climate challenges.

Janet Banda SC, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, stated that international organizations have highlighted the country’s progressive approach to gender and climate justice at COP-29 and expressed the government’s gratitude for this recognition and emphasized the crucial role women play in climate action.

Janet Banda at COP-29 (second from left)

“To empower women, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, launched the Women in Climate Action Network in 2021. This initiative ensures that women take charge of the issues that affect them most,” Banda noted.

During the conference, Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Michael Biziwick Usi, highlighted the importance of the country’s delegation in representing the interests of Malawians at COP-29.

His remarks underscored Malawi’s commitment to ensuring that its people, especially women, play an active role in shaping global climate policies.

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP-29) is an annual gathering of United Nations member states focused on addressing the global climate crisis held in Baku, Azerbaijan, this year’s summit provided a platform for nations to negotiate solutions for climate change mitigation, adaptation, and financing.

Malawi’s increasing recognition at international climate forums highlights the nation’s growing leadership in promoting gender equality and climate resilience, setting a strong example for other countries in the pursuit of a more sustainable and equitable future.