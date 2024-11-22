2024 Chipiku Premier League: Eagles drop first points in final round

……Eagles 0-0 Mitundu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The chase for the Central Region Chipiku Premier division league championship intensifies in the final round as leaders, Blue Eagles dropped first points in the round 12 first round after being held to a goalless draw by Mitundu Baptist FC at Aviation Development Limited ground in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The intensity of the game rose from the onset as the match was almost a derby since Mitundu Baptist is currently coached by Blue Eagles former coach, Audrow Makonyola.

First half produced few scoring chances for both sides.

At the beginning of the second half, Kananji made a change to his squad, bringing on Gilbert Chirwa for Arthur Moffat who didn’t come for the party in the first stanza.

In the 48th Tonic Viyuyi missed a chance for Eagles after being set through by Paul Master but he failed to beat Mitundu goalkeeper, Chawinga on one-on-one.

In the 51st minute, substitute Gilbert Chirwa had a chance to put Eagles in the lead but his effort was denied by Mitundu goalkeeper, Innocent Chawinga.

Viyuyi came closer for the home side but his diving header missed the the cross bar after receiving a good long-range pass by Andrew Juvinala in the 56th minute the striker missed another chance in the 60th minute as the ball missed the upright.

As time fast ticked, Coach Kananji made triple change in the 63rd minute as Micium Mhone, Maxwell Mbewe and Kingsley Kuwali replaced Ajusa Kalowa, Schumacher Kuwali and Laurent Banda but still goals failed to come as Innocent Chawinga kept making crucial saves for Audrow Makonyola side.

Mitundu Baptist however started playing delaying tactics as they seemed to be satisfied with the draw. Eagles got free kick in the 90th minute almost 30 metres away from Mitundu goal, Juvinala stood behind the ball before releasing a powerful shot but Chawinga parried it away for a corner kick which was later defended and soon the match was ended.

It was confirmed that Blue Eagles has dropped points for the first time since the round of 12 teams kicked off, despite the draw the Malawi Police Service Sponsored side still lead the table with 28 points from 10 games played with a 6-point gap against second placed Villa FC from Mchinji.

Speaking after the match,Blue Eagles assistant coach, Sankhani Mkandawire said his boys wasted chances especially in the second half.

“It was a difficult game against Mitundu as they closed us especially in the first half. Their goalkeeper also saved them no wonder is voted player of the match. We go back to the drawing board and plan for our next match”, added Mkandawire.

Mitundu Baptist head coach, Audrow Makonyola hailed his boys for securing a point over experienced Blue Eagles” A point is vital, we played a very good side and my boys lacked confidence on the ball. It was a derby since i once coached Blue Eagles but not all is lost,we are on right track as big teams in the league have failed to defeat us”, said Makonyola.

With the draw, Mitundu Baptist dwells on position 3 with 15 points tied with Extreme FC who are on fourth position due to better goal difference.

Blue Eagles FC finishes first round of the 12- teams against Panthers FC next Wednesday, November 27, away at Mbabzi ground.

After the final set of 11 games, the top team will be crowned champions and earn promotion into the TNM Super league while the three top four teams will play in the National Division League set to roll out next season.