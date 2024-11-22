“LUANAR remains key towards achieving Agenda 2063”-Chakwera

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi leader President Lazarus Chakwera says Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) remains vital stakeholder towards achieving Malawi’s Agenda 2063.

Speaking when he presided over the 8th Congregation of LUANAR, at Bunda College Campus Multipurpose Hall in Lilongwe on Thursday, Chakwera advised the graduating students to change from subsistence farming to innovative approaches to help drive the country’s agricultural transformation.

“But all 689 of you graduating today have been exposed to a different mindset, a systems mindset, a mindset that understands that even though you may benefit personally and even become rich from doing something, you have to consider whether your method of getting rich destroys or strengthens a particular system on which so many other Malawians are dependent.

“That is what being a LUANAR graduate means, to refuse to participate in any activity that destroys or harms a system that is meant to keep our economy strong, healthy, and beneficial for everyone,” he said.

Chakwera added that the country will only achieve economic self reliance when works on all the broken systems is completed.

“This is why no matter how much we try to put bandages on the open wounds in the body of our economy, we will only achieve self-reliance when the work we are doing to rebuild this country’s broken systems is complete,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, LUANAR Vice Chancellor hailed President Chakwera for placing more effort on promoting quality education.

Professor Zachary Kasomekera, Chairman for LUANAR Council advised the graduating students to add value to what they have learned at the University.