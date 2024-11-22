Youths Minister Mkandawire urges TEVETA graduates to embrace entrepreneurship

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire on Thursday asked over 1000 Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education (TEVETA) graduates from Mangochi and Zomba to embrace entrepreneurship in order to create employment for their fellow youths.

Presiding over the ceremony in Zomba, Mkandawire said the graduates can reduce unemployment level in the country especially if they start opening up their small scale businesses there by creating self-employment as well as employment for others.

Mkandawire said, “lt is President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s version to see that many youths are equipped with technical skills and open up their businesses soon after graduation”.

To those without or with small business capital, Mkandawire said there is a room for them to obtain a loan from National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) that President Chakwera initiated.

He then thanked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its financial support of the whole initiative through Titukulane Project.

“As government, we want to thank USAID through its Titukulane Project for the initiative because it helped to equip the Youths with different technical skills. And to the graduates, please go and embrace entrepreneurship,” said Mkandawire.

In his remarks, TEVETA executive director, Elwin Sichiola while thanking USAID the country needs to have more programs like Titukulane Project.

Titukulane Project is aimed at providing technical skills to secure employment or start their own businesses in order to overcome poverty.