2024 Castel Challenge Cup: Changalume soldiers fails to use field craft, eliminated by live Bullets

.…Bullets 5-0 Changalume

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The defending Champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have cruised into the round of 16 of the 2024 Castel Challenge Cup following their emphatic 5-0 win over Changalume Barracks on Wednesday, November 20, at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe township, Blantyre.

The match which kick-off was delayed with about an hour due to heavy downpour saw the Soldiers failing to use the field craft and tactics to overpower the civilians in the fierce battle.

The Nigerian striker, Babatunde Adepoju and Ephraim Kondowe scored twice each with Maxwell Gastin Phodo scoring a goal.

The Castel Challenge Ibongetse Cup defending Champions opened the scores in the first half through Babatunde who bundled home Ronald Chitiyo’s ball.

Bullets had another chance to extend their lead in the 24th minute when Yamikani Mologeni delivered a pinpoint cross from left finding Maxwell Phodo in the box who unleashed a shot but unfortunately, it sailed wide of the post.

As the first half matured, Changalume started settling into the game denying Bullets scoring opportunities several times.

In the 35th minute, the home side was awarded a corner kick which Stanley Billiat took and the ball swung in the box but the soldiers’ defense was firmly alert and cleared the danger.

Maxwell Phodo’ s long-range effort went over the bar in the 40th minute and this was the last chance of the first half and the whistle was blown for the two sides to break.

The second half kicked off with Bullets leading by 1-0, Changalume Barracks made the first change as Chipiliro Kholiyo replaced William Msowoya.

After the change it was Pasuwa boys who extended the lead through Babatunde Adepoju who slotted home with ease from a Stanley Billiat’s through ball.

Tactician, Kalisto Pasuwa made four changes in his side, Kesten Simbi, Ronard Chitiyo, Chawanangwa Gumbo and Babatunde Adepoju were replaced by Kenneth Pasuwa, Wongani Lungu, Ephraim Kondowe and Ernest Petro at 62nd minute.

In the 70th minute, Maxwell Phodo registered his name on the score sheet from a Yamikani Mologeni’s cross to make it 3-0.

Bullets replaced Mathews Masamba who was injured with Kenyan, Clyde Senaji in the 74th minute. Substitute Ephraim Kondowe scored the fourth goal for Bullets with a simple tap in from a Wongani Lungu pass at 78th minute.

Soldiers from Zomba, made their probably last change at 83rd minute as Alick Them came on for Juma Jangiya the change did not bring any changes to their play, however, it was Bullets who scored fifth goal through Ephraim Kondowe in the 88th minute and soon the match ended confirming that the defending Champions, Bullets booked their place in the last 16.

Bullets assistant coach Heston Munthali said they created numerous chances in the first half bit failed to utilize them despite securing an early lead.

“Our defense let our opponents forwards to have balls which they could get a goal but come the second half we made some few changes including our striking force and no wonder we scored more goals.

“Bullets believe in rotation of the players and i believe the ones used today performed well we won”, echoed Munthali.

In his reaction, Changale Barracks head coach, Chifundo Masapula acknowledged the defeat ” Indeed we have lost the game and we need to go back and see where we missed it today.

“Nevertheless we need to encourage the boys that’s part of the game, you make one mistake you give a chance to your opponents. Experienced helped our friends “, Masapula said.

Bullets will rock horns against Hill Top FC from Mzuzu in the round of 16 at the Mzuzu Stadium on a date to be communicated later.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu City Hammers have qualified for the quarterfinals following their 1-0 home win over Mighty Tigers FC at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The lone goal scored by the former Extreme FC forward, Gregory Mwase at 85th minute.