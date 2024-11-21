Chakwera for modern feeder roads

By Wanangwa Tembo

KASUNGU-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised the need for construction of more modern feeder roads to facilitate easy mobility of goods within districts.

He was speaking Wednesday at Chisinga Trading Centre in Kasungu North West Constituency where he made a fifth stop on his tour of the district.

Chakwera said being a country that largely depends on agriculture, it is a must for government to improve the transport infrastructure including in rural communities where most of the farming activities take place.

“We want to connect more areas to the M1 and the lakeshore roads so that there is easy transportation of agricultural produce.

“The American Government is assisting us with the road from Kasungu to Mkanda in Mchinji, but we have to add other roads on our own,” Chakwera said.

The 88 kilometer road from Kasungu to Mchinji is being financed under the Millennium Challenge Corporation and is expected to connect the hard-to-reach farming communities like Nthunduwala in the west.

The President said his government is revitalising the agriculture sector to promote food security and spur agro-based economic activities.

While thanking government for giving out agriculture loans through the Economic Empowerment Fund, Traditional Authority Chisinga asked for the speedy disbursement of the loans.

He also thanked government for constructing 12 houses for police and other security agencies, saying they will boost security in the area which is close to the Zambian border.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Kasungu North West Constituency, Bauden Mtonga, said dry spells and straying elephants have contributed to food shortages in the area, asking government to increase numbers for those to benefit from relief maize.

“I am happy to report that the construction of the perimeter fence around Kasungu National Park is nearing completion.

“This is good news for us and our farming activities, giving hope that this year we will harvest more crops,” Mtonga said.